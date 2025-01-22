Early Voting Closed Through At Least Thursday

All early votings sites in Escambia County will be closed through Thursday due to the winter weather.

Decisions regarding early voting on Friday, January 24 will be made late Thursday afternoon, once conditions can be assessed. For the safety of the public and the election workers decisions will be made on a daily basis.

Early voting sites are:

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Eligible voters may choose any one of the seven available locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Three Early Vote locations that were open during the 2024 Election Cycle will not be open for the 2025 Special Primary Election. Those three locations are:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center

The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. The State of Florida holds closed primary elections, meaning only registered Republicans will be eligible for the 2025 Special Primary Election.

Pictured: Early voting at the Molino Community Center during the 2024 election cycle. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge