Chill Continues: Sunny And 40s Wednesday; Back In The 20s Wednesday Night

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 8pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 24. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: Rain likely before 9am, then showers, mainly after 9am. High near 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.