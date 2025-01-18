Chance Of Rain For Saturday, Snow By Tuesday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.