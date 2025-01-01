Century ‘Millennium’ Time Capsule Buried In 2000 To Be Opened Friday

Where were you back in the year 2000? What everyday life thing or mementos were important to you?

Come Friday, we’ll find out what Century residents in 2000 wanted to share with the future and our 2025 selves.

The Town of Century will be opening the “Century Millenium Time Capsule” that has been buried at town hall since 2000.

The vault containing the time capsule has already been unearthed at will be opened at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3.

Century Town Hall is located at 7995 North Century Boulevard.

Pictured top: The Century Millenium Time Capsule was buried outside the Century Town Hall. Pictured below: The vault containing the capsule has been unearthed and will be opened on Friday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.