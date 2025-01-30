Celebrate Literacy Week: Career Dress Up Day At Lipscomb Elementary

It’s Celebrate Literacy Week at schools across Escambia County.

Wednesday at Lipscomb Elementary School was “Constructing Young Minda Career Dress Up Day”. Students went to school dressed in their career attire as community leaders and workers took time out of their busy schedules to read to them.

For more photos, click here.

Participants included the Escambia County Public Schools and Superintendent Keith Leonard, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Fishbein Orthodontics, Escambia County Property Appraiser Bubba Peters, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry and more.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.