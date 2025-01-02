Cantonment Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After Traffic Stop

A Cantonment man was arrested by police with multiple drug charges including fentanyl trafficking after a traffic stop.

Cole Peyton Johns, 28, was charged with trafficking four or more grams of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, possession of a drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

On Christmas Eve, a Pensacola Police Department officer stopped Johns for suspended license on K Street. PPD said Johns provided his name and date of birth because he did not have his driver’s license. An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 responded and alerted on the vehicle.

During a search, officers located a backpack in the vehicle, and Johns fled on foot, according to an arrest report. He was apprehended by police at the corner of West Gregory and North K streets.

Inside the backpack, PPD officer reported finding four pipes with fentanyl residue, along with 31.4 grams of powder in plastic baggies and a pill bottle that tested positive for fentanyl. The report states officers also found nine and one-quarter Alprazolam pills, multiple small baggies, two scales with suspected fentanyl residue and a handgun with seven unspent rounds in the magazine.

According to the report, Johns confessed he owned the backpack and told police that the narcotics were heroin but offered a “silent acknowledgement ” when told the field test showed fentanyl. He also admitted to police that he sold narcotics and that the firearm belonged to him.

Johns was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $32,500 bond.