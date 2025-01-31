Atmore Debates Curfew, Seeks Solution To Increased Violent Crime



There were three murders in just three months in Atmore and shooting incidents with dozens of rounds fired into homes.

And Police Chief Chuck Brooks is looking for solutions.

“Y’all, I’m getting tired of this violence in my community,” Brooks told a crowd of over 100 people gathered at city hall Thursday evening. “And by the looks of it, y’all are too.”

The meeting with Brooks, the city council, city attorney and other officials was called to discuss actions that might include a curfew. Brooks was the only city official to speak, saying that he did not think the curfew would be a workable solution.

For more photos, click here.

“You’ve got to be able to freely move about, do your business, eat, and go to work or whatever, so that’s out” Brook said about a general curfew, before also explaining the problem with a juvenile curfew. “Juveniles are some of the problem here, but our problems are looking at the age group of 20 to 25.”

“So, if I’ve got a juvenile that needs to go to school, if they’re in dual enrollment, if they’re doing something at the high school, but they can’t even go out to the college out at the interstate. That ain’t gonna work,” he said.

His department has added more patrols and is turning to technology in their fight against crime. He said officers have body cameras, and there are tag readers and other equipment that has proven invaluable, even leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

And they are recovering numbers of firearms and are working to identify gang members. Brooks acknowledged that while they may not be the notorious gangs, there are gangs in his city.

The police chief said potential solutions include an active neighborhood watch, a program in which residents and businesses can share security camera footage with police, a Crime Stoppers program, and an anonymous tip line. That tip line is in place now — citizens can call the police dispatcher at (251) 368-9141 and ask for extension 1168, which is often answered by voicemail.

Community members in attendance were divided on implementing a curfew, with many saying it would simply restrict the movements of good citizens and infringe on basic civil liberties.

No official action was taken Thursday night on implementing a curfew.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.