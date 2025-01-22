All Escambia County Roads Considered Closed Again Today

January 22, 2025

All roads and bridges in Escambia County (both Florida and Alabama) should be considered impassable until further notice due to hazardous driving condition.

Escambia County (FL) said Tuesday night that emergency vehicles should be the only vehicles on the road until further notice. Drivers should suspend any travel on Wednesday. Road conditions will remain hazardous through at least Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Tuesday night, FDOT closed 65 miles of I-10 from Exit 5, the Pine Forest Road exit in Pensacola, to Exit 70, Highway 285 in Okaloosa County due to snow and ice.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 