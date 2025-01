All Escambia County (AL) Roads, Bridges Closed

Statement from Escambia County (AL) Engineer Parker Ross at 10:13 a.m.:

“Effective immediately, all Escambia County roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice. Citizens are advised that when roads and bridges become impassable, all travel should be suspended or delayed. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.”

As of 10:30 a.m., no road closures have been announced in Escambia County, Florida. However, snow and possibly ice are accumulating rapidly.

Pictured: Snow on a local rod Tuesday morning. NorthEscambia.com photo.