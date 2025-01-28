Adult Injured, Four Minors Uninjured In Highway 29 Rollover Wreck

One adult was injured and four children escaped injury in a single vehicle rollover crash Monday night in Mcdavid.

The driver of a southbound vehicle lost control on Highway 29 near Byrneville Road just before 6 p.m. and ran into the median. The vehicle struck a storm drain and overturned.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

In the photo agove, the caution tape was added to a signpost and barrel that were placed to mark the storm drain following the crash.