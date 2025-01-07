7 Brew Plans New Coffee Shop On Nine Mile Road

January 27, 2025

7 Brew is planning a new coffee shop on Nine Mile Road, according to plans filed with Escambia County just after their first location opened on Davis Highway.

The new location is planned for 300 East Nine Mile Road — at the northeast corner of Nine Mile and Chemstrand Road. It will replace a former auto sales business that will be demolished, according to plants filed recently with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

It is located next to an existing Dunkin’ Donuts and near a Winn Dixie store that is being converted into an Aldi.

The coffee shop would be located on just under a half-acre and will be about 540 square feet.  Plans show that it will have two driver-thru lanes.

A new 7 brew opened earlier this month on North Davis Highway and recently on Brent Lane.

Pictured: The recent grant opening of a 7 Brew at 5305 North Davis Highway. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 