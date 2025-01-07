7 Brew Plans New Coffee Shop On Nine Mile Road

7 Brew is planning a new coffee shop on Nine Mile Road, according to plans filed with Escambia County just after their first location opened on Davis Highway.

The new location is planned for 300 East Nine Mile Road — at the northeast corner of Nine Mile and Chemstrand Road. It will replace a former auto sales business that will be demolished, according to plants filed recently with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

It is located next to an existing Dunkin’ Donuts and near a Winn Dixie store that is being converted into an Aldi.

The coffee shop would be located on just under a half-acre and will be about 540 square feet. Plans show that it will have two driver-thru lanes.

A new 7 brew opened earlier this month on North Davis Highway and recently on Brent Lane.

Pictured: The recent grant opening of a 7 Brew at 5305 North Davis Highway. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.