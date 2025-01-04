Escambia Schools Are Closed On Tuesday

Schools in Escambia County in Florida and Alabama are closed on Tuesday, and those in Alabama have also announced that they are closed on Wednesday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard has announced that schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 21. due to possible extremely low temperatures and wintry weather in the area.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe cold weather moving through the area on Tuesday, with the possibility of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills. In an abundance of caution, all schools, district offices, and afterschool activities, including indoor and outdoor athletics, have been canceled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Tuesday night’s School Board meeting is cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Updates will be posted here on NorthEscambia.com.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALABAMA

Escambia County (AL) Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22.

All sports practices, games, and extracurricular activities scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled.

The safety of our students, staff, and bus transportation is our top priority,” Superintendent Michele W. Collier said. “Based on the latest forecasts and potential hazards, we believe this is the best course of action to ensure everyone’s well-being. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary regarding any further changes to school operating schedules.”

