Search Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Century Felon On Gun Charge

A convicted felon was arrested on a weapons charge after deputies served a search warrant in Century.

Edward Devon Johnson. Jr., 41, was charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a citizen complaint Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Henry Street in Century. A woman told deputies that her driver’s license was suspended because she sold a car to Johnson, and he allowed the vehicle insurance to lapse.

When deputies approved the home, they could hear someone in the backyard. That’s where deputies made contact with Johnson holding a dark in color Smith & Wesson handgun in his hand, which he tried to hide, an ECSO report states. The deputy drew his weapon and ordered Johnson to put the gun down, and he complied. A deputy worked to determine if Johnson was a convicted felon and thus not legally allowed to own a handgun. Before the determination was made, deputies completed their business at the home and left.

The deputies immediately returned to the home when they learned of Johnson’s felony status, and he was detained.

Another party returned to the scene and told deputies that they had only seen a pellet gun in Johnson’s hands.

“(The witness) produced a black Marksman Repeater pellet gun that in no way resembled the gun I had seen in Johnson’s hands earlier,” a deputy wrote in his report. A search warrant was secured for the home and car. The warrant was executed Wednesday night.

During a search of the the trunk of a 2008 Honda, deputies located a dark in color Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in magazine.

“It matched the handgun I had previously seen in Johnson’s hand,” the deputy stated in the report.

Florida Department of Corrections records indicate that Johnson served 15 months for a 2006 cocaine possession conviction.

Pictured above and below: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies serve a search warrant at a mobile home on Henry Street in Century, where they reported finding a loaded handgun hidden in the trunk of a car (below). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.