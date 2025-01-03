One Injured In Cottage Hill Rollover Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover accident Friday morning in Cottage Hill.

Escambia County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with injuries not considered serious following the 9 a.m. crash. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest off the roadway in the 1400 block of Wishbone Road just south of Williams Ditch Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.