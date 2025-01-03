Highway 29 Crash Claims Brewton Man, Injures Woman
January 16, 2025
An 83-year-old Brewton man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash just before daybreak Thursday on Highway 29 in McDavid.
The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Highway 29 about a mile north of Champion Drive and the West Fraser Sawmill.
The Florida Highway patrol said the man was the driver of a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck that was traveling south. He ran off the roadway, crossed over the median and northbound lanes before running up a small embankment and colliding with a tree. The pickup overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side in a ditch. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His passenger, a 62-year-old Brewton woman, was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition. Neither individual was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.
The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for about an hour.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
9 Responses to “Highway 29 Crash Claims Brewton Man, Injures Woman”
If you refuse to wear your seat belt, you’re just playing Russian Roulette. So many of those who die in these accidents would simply have a dramatic story to tell otherwise.
@Susan your comment is inappropriate in this case. Yes, everyone does need to stay off cellphones & buckle up kids. HOWEVER it absolutely irritates me when people automatically assume “that” every time there is an accident. This was an older couple. The older gentleman LOST HIS LIFE. Prayers for his passenger, the woman who was airlifted & the families that are dealing with this HORRIBLE TRAGEDY!! Perhaps this was an ACCIDENT! Perhaps the ejection was an accident. Not your place to make the call.
I drove highway 29 for more than 30 years back and forth to work. I have driven in wind, rain, snow and ice. Daylight and dark. It is not the highway it is the people driving the cars that is the problem. Yes, it is dark at night, that is why cars are equipped with headlights.
Susan you forgot to add “SLOW TRAFFIC KEEP RIGHT”. Get out of the left lane people. When everyone is passing you on the Right, does this make you wonder WHY?
We need heavier enforcement north of Molino, the roads turn into a race track north of 97. No presence of troopers or deputies actually pulling people over.
Slow down. Pay attention and stay off your phones. Buckle up properly every single time Keep your kids secured inappropriate car seat seats that are secured in your vehicle. Way too many loss of life for no reason.
@KrystalStone Amen. Very sad. I avoid “Death trap 29″ if possible. And when it’s not possible, I rarely ever see FHP. Of course, they’re probably working an accident on Pine Forest. God bless us all, including our Law Enforcement Officers who deal with this tragedy everyday.
Hwy 29 is too dark for miles. Street lights will save lives.
God bless these people and their families. Too many losses on 29. Jesus have mercy.