Highway 29 Crash Claims Brewton Man, Injures Woman

An 83-year-old Brewton man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash just before daybreak Thursday on Highway 29 in McDavid.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Highway 29 about a mile north of Champion Drive and the West Fraser Sawmill.

The Florida Highway patrol said the man was the driver of a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck that was traveling south. He ran off the roadway, crossed over the median and northbound lanes before running up a small embankment and colliding with a tree. The pickup overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side in a ditch. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His passenger, a 62-year-old Brewton woman, was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition. Neither individual was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for about an hour.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



