EREC Selects Seven Students 2025 Tallahassee Youth Tour

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has selected seven area high school students to attend the 2025 Youth Tour in Tallahassee on February 12 and 13.

During their two days in Tallahassee, the students will get an up close and personal look at state government in action.

The students are:

Olivia Doyle, Northview High School

Kaylee Oswald, Northview High School

Major Rowell, Jay High School

Brea Lyle, Jay High School

Jayme George, Central School

Aurora Godwin, Central School

Gabriella Magdaleno, Central School

After the trip, two of the students, one from Escambia County and one from Santa Rosa County, will be chosen for the annual EREC tour to Washington, DC.

Pictured above: (top row, L-R) Olivia Doyle, Northview High School; Kaylee Oswald, Northview High School; Jayme George, Central School, (second row) Aurora Godwin, Central School; Gabriella Magdaleno, Central School; Brea Lyle, Jay High School; and (bottom) Major Rowell, Jay High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.