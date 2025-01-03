EREC Selects Seven Students 2025 Tallahassee Youth Tour

January 14, 2025

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has selected seven area high school students to attend the 2025 Youth Tour in Tallahassee on February 12 and 13.

During their two days in Tallahassee, the students will get an up close and personal look at state government in action.

The students are:

  • Olivia Doyle, Northview High School
  • Kaylee Oswald, Northview High School
  • Major Rowell, Jay High School
  • Brea Lyle, Jay High School
  • Jayme George, Central School
  • Aurora Godwin, Central School
  • Gabriella Magdaleno, Central School

After the trip, two of the students, one from Escambia County and one from Santa Rosa County, will be chosen for the annual EREC tour to Washington, DC.

Pictured above: (top row, L-R) Olivia Doyle, Northview High School; Kaylee Oswald, Northview High School; Jayme George, Central School, (second row) Aurora Godwin, Central School; Gabriella Magdaleno, Central School; Brea Lyle, Jay High School; and (bottom) Major Rowell, Jay High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 