Demolition Of Old Beulah Fire Station Underway

January 6, 2025

Demolition is underway of the former Beulah Fire Rescue Station 2 on West Nine Mile Road.

The former station was constructed after fire destroyed the original Beulah Fire Station in 1977. It was replaced by a new $8.5 million  state-of-the-art Bradshaw-McNair Beulah Fire Station that opened in July.

The new Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station pays tribute to two individuals who greatly contributed to fire service in the Beulah area. The late Escambia County Fire Rescue District Chief Dwain Bradshaw, 42, lost his life in the line of duty during the early morning hours of November 6, 2019, while on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and lived a life of public service. Retired ECFR District Chief Steve McNair served the Beulah community as a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years. He also help construct the old fire station in 1977.

Submitted photo (above) and NorthEscambia.com photos (below), click to enlarge.

