Delta To Resume Nonstop Flights Between Pensacola And Detroit

January 8, 2025

Delta Air Lines will resume weekly Saturday nonstop service from Pensacola (PNS) to Detroit (DTW). Flights will operate from June 14 through Sept. 6, utilizing Boeing 717-200 aircraft with 110 seats, including 12 First Class, 20 Delta Comfort and 78 Main Cabin seats.

  • Delta flight 1319 from Detroit to Pensacola: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Delta flight 1319 from Pensacola to Detroit: 12:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

“We’re very pleased that Delta is adding direct service from Pensacola to Detroit in addition to their service to Atlanta (ATL) and New York LaGuardia (LGA),” Pensacola International Airport Executive Director Matt Coughlin said. “Detroit is one of Pensacola’s largest unserved markets and offers a large Delta hub with worldwide connections.”

“New service is always a tangible indicator of the prosperity, growth and potential that major carriers see in our area,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “Detroit is the major Midwestern hub for Delta, so that means our residents will have many more options for flying in that region and quick connections.”

Pictured: The Pensacola International Airport. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 