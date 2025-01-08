Local FFA Members Shine At Sub District Contests

Local middle and high school FFA Chapters recently participated in the sub-district FFA contest and meetings.

The primary goal of career and leadership development events is to develop individual responsibilities, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement. The events included public speech, parliamentary procedure, and safe tractor operations.

For more photos, click here.

Each student that placed first in their contest will compete at districts this month.

Middle School Parliamentary Procedure:

1st Place – Beulah Middle

2nd Place – Beulah Academy

Middle School Opening and Closing Ceremonies:

1st Place – Jay Middle

2nd Place – Beulah Middle

3rd Place – Central Middle

Middle School Extemporaneous Speech:

1st Place – Beulah Middle (Mia Wickham)

Middle School Prepared Public Speech:

1st Place – Beulah Middle (Caleb Pitts)

2nd Place – Central (Sydney Vinson)

Creed Speaking:

1st Place – Tate (Luke Graham)

2nd Place – Jay (Kenley Smith)

3rd Place – Beulah Middle (Briniyah Stallworth)

High School Parliamentary Procedure:

1st Place – Northview

2nd Place – Milton

Safe Tractor Operations:

1st Place – Northview (Braden Glick)

2nd Place – Jay (Tanner Wolfe)

3rd Place – Tate (Aiden Hollingsworth)

High School Prepared Public Speech:

1st Place – West Florida (Bella Trivison)

2nd Place – Tate (Maegan Coleman)

3rd Place – Florida Virtual (Izzy Jenkins)

High School Extemporaneous Public Speech:

1st Place – West Florida (Suzie Baker)

2nd Place – Tate (Blakely Campbell)

3rd Place – Northview (Olivia Hall)

Newly elected Sub-district 1 Officers:

Chair: Olivia Hall (Northview)

Co-Chair: Bella Trivison (West Florida)

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.