AAA: Florida Gas Prices In 2024 Were Slightly Lower Than 2023

January 6, 2025

Florida gas prices are beginning the near year slightly more expensive than this time in 2024. On Sunday, the state average was $3.11 per gallon. That’s four cents more than the same day in 2024.

“Although the daily average price is slightly more expensive, Florida gas prices remain within the same range they’ve been in for the past four months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On average, Florida drivers paid slightly less at the pump in 2024 than they did the year before. In 2024, Florida gas prices averaged $3.29 per gallon. In 2023, gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was $2.82. A North Escambia low price of $2.77 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.55 on West Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 