AAA: Florida Gas Prices In 2024 Were Slightly Lower Than 2023

Florida gas prices are beginning the near year slightly more expensive than this time in 2024. On Sunday, the state average was $3.11 per gallon. That’s four cents more than the same day in 2024.

“Although the daily average price is slightly more expensive, Florida gas prices remain within the same range they’ve been in for the past four months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On average, Florida drivers paid slightly less at the pump in 2024 than they did the year before. In 2024, Florida gas prices averaged $3.29 per gallon. In 2023, gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was $2.82. A North Escambia low price of $2.77 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.55 on West Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.