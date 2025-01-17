Escambia Schools Will Make Up One Snow Day On February 17

Escambia County Public Schools have announced that students will make up one snow day that was missed last week.

Monday, February 17 will now be a full instructional day for students.

Initially, February 17 was scheduled as a professional development day for teachers and staff. The school day said it will be necessary to use this day to ensure ECPS remains in compliance with Florida Department of Education instructional time parameters.

“No one could have predicted four days off for ice and snow in Escambia County,” said Leonard. “In order to be sure our students are receiving optimal instructional time, we will use February 17th as a make-up day.”

All schools and offices will operate on normal schedules, to include transportation and food services for students.

Pictured. Snow falls the afternoon of January 21 at Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.