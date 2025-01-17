Escambia Schools Will Make Up One Snow Day On February 17

January 29, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools have announced that students will make up one snow day that was missed last week.

Monday, February 17 will now be a full instructional day for students.

Initially, February 17 was scheduled as a professional development day for teachers and staff. The school day said it will be necessary to use this day to ensure ECPS remains in compliance with Florida Department of Education instructional time parameters.

“No one could have predicted four days off for ice and snow in Escambia County,” said Leonard.  “In order to be sure our students are receiving optimal instructional time, we will use February 17th as a make-up day.”

All schools and offices will operate on normal schedules, to include transportation and food services for students.

Pictured. Snow falls the afternoon of January 21 at Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 