Working After Midnight, Escambia BOCC Postpones Action On OLF-8 Sale

After meetings that started at 9 a.m. Thursday and ended after midnight, the Escambia County Commission did not take any action on the latest multi-million dollar offers for the county-owned OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

The day began with three offers on the table ranging from $30 to $42.5 million for the entirety of the 540-acre parcel.

After a morning agenda review meeting and an evening meeting that started at 4:30 p.m., the discussion at midnight evolved into different, conflicting motions that eventually died without a second or were withdrew.

Commissioner Steven Barry made a motion that did not receive a second to enter into negotiations with TRI-W Associates, while Commissioner Steve Stroberger made a motion to negotiate with Fred Hemmer and Rob Ahrens of Beulah Town Center LLC. Stroberger’s motion did not come to a vote and was withdrawn.

“I don’t like to vote at the midnight hour for something that significant,” Commissioner Lumon May said just before midnight. “You want me to make this decision at midnight when we have been at this for about 15 hours.”

“I want to take a breather,” May said in the meeting, which adjourned at 12:15 a.m. Friday.

“It’s a task that I feel is almost impossible,” County Attorney Alison Rogers said about negotiating with potential buys without definite parameters like price, following a master plan, and terms.

The commission will continue their OLF-8 discussions in January.

Below: The OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.