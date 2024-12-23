Week Begins With Sunny Days
December 23, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Christmas Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
