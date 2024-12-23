Week Begins With Sunny Days

December 23, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Christmas Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

