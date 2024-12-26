Vote-By-Mail Ballots Mailed For 2025 Special Primary Election

Vote-by-mail ballots for the 2025 Special Primary Election on January 28 were recently mailed to domestic voters who have a request on file. Florida law requires the mailing of civilian ballots between 40 and 33 days prior to election day.

The State of Florida holds closed primary elections. The 2025 Special Primary Election is for Republican voters only. To check the status of your voter record, call (850) 595-3900 or visit EscambiaVotes.gov.

Vote by mail requests must be renewed for each election cycle, meaning all 2024 election cycle requests have expired. Voters wishing to vote by mail can submit their request by phone at (850) 595-3900 or by visiting EscambiaVotes.gov. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot for the 2025 Special Primary Election is Thursday, January 16.