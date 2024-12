Update: CSX Railroad Crossing Closures

Here is latest update on CSX railroad crossing closures in Escambia County:

Old Chemstrand Road (planning to open Monday afternoon)

Kingsfield Road — (planning to open Monday)

Ten Mile Road — (planning to open Monday)

St. John Street – closed (near PCC, no reopning announced)

Pond Street – open

Jefferson Avenue – open

Salters Lake Road – open

Note: Highway 4 in Century is not currently scheduled to be closed

The crossings are being close for maintenance.

Pictured: Railroad closures Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.