Two More Nights Planned For Christmas Lights, Hayride, Goats In Pajamas At Bratt Ranch

You’ve two more nights left to check out tens of thousands of Christmas lights and goats in pajamas at Run-a-muck Ranch in Bratt. Over 5,000 people so far have enjoyed the lights this year.

The ranch plans to be open Thursday and Friday from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m, weather permitting. There is a 60% chance of rain for Friday night, so that may put a damper on Friday’s opening.

Nestled on three or four acres in the woods off Rigby Road, the display is walk-through (not a drive-through). Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

Visitors walk a short distance from the parking lot down a lighted path and cross a small footbridge into the Christmas wonderland. If it’s rained recently, remember appropriate footwear because it may be muddy. It’s in an open, park-like setting with lots of lights, inflatables, animated display and an old-fashioned hayride down a lighted trail.

Concessions including hot dog meals, popcorn, s’mores, nachos at hot cocoa are available for a nominal cost, and only cash is accepted. There are picnic tables and lounge chairs, and plenty of room to sit around a fire.

For a 2024 photo gallery, click here.

Run-a-muck Ranch is located on Rigby Road in Bratt (about 1.5 miles from Bratt Elementary). Take Still Road south off West Highway 4 turn left on Rigby Road and look for the signs and a lighted arch drive. (We found that Google Maps was a bit off on the location; click here for a map to the driveway.)

Pictured: A recent evening at Run-amuck Ranch in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.