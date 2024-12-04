Two Escambia County Fires Add Two Red Bulbs To Fire Safety Wreath

Escambia County Fire Rescue placed the first two red bulbs on the wreath in 2024 following residential structure fires on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The first fire was at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 7500 block of Pontiac Drive. Flames were showing when firefighters arrived, and the home was a total loss. ECFR rescue determined the first was caused by improper fireplace venting.

At 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, fire destroyed a mobile home in the 5400 block of Wales Avenue (pictured above). The cause is still under investigation.

There were no injuries in either fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign. Five-foot wreaths are on display at locations that included 21 county fire stations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential or commercial structure fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential and commercial buildings.