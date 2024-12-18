Two Escambia County Fires Add Red Bulbs To Fire Safety Wreath

Escambia County Fire Rescue has added two more red bulbs for a total of seven red bulbs during “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign.

The bulbs were added for a Monday night fire in the 100 block of Eden Lane in Cottage Hill that claimed the life of a dog and a Monday afternoon residential structure fire in the 200 block of Airport Boulevard.

Eden Lane Fire

Firefighters rescued two dogs from an attic fire that damaged a Cottage Hill home Monday night.

There was reportedly no one home at the time of the 8:19 p.m. fire in the 100 block of Eden Lane, just off Highway 95A.

At least two dogs found inside the home received care and oxygen using special pet masks by Escambia County Fire Rescue. One dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian, but it did not survive.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. ECFR said the home can be re-occupied once significant repairs are made.

Airport Boulevard Fire

Heavy flames were visible from the carport of the single-story wood-framed home when firefighters arrived just after 2 p.m. There were no injuries or fatalities. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined an electrical issue stemming from the laundry room caused the fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign. Five-foot wreaths are on display at locations that included 21 county fire stations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential or commercial structure fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential and commercial buildings.

Pictured: A Monday night fire on Eden Lane in Cottage Hill. NorhtEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour; submitted photos courtesy Judith Fehl.