Tri-City Children’s Choir Holds Christmas Concert (With Photo Gallery)

December 14, 2024

The Tri-City Children’s Choir held their annual Christmas Concert Friday night at the First Pentecostal Century Campus.

The choir, under the direction of Holly Driver, is an outreach program of the Pensacola Children’s Choir.

The group performed Christmas songs including “Jesus, Infant Holy”, “Christmas Time Is Here”, and “Angels Among Us.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

Choir members are:Alianah Benson

  • Lydia Bondurant
  • Nevaeh Cain
  • Charleigh Grace Caylor
  • Isabella Coy
  • Sophia Davis
  • Grayson Freeman
  • Tripp Odom
  • Harper Pace
  • Thomas Powell
  • Holin Saucer
  • Skyla Pace

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 