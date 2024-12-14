Tri-City Children’s Choir Holds Christmas Concert (With Photo Gallery)
December 14, 2024
The Tri-City Children’s Choir held their annual Christmas Concert Friday night at the First Pentecostal Century Campus.
The choir, under the direction of Holly Driver, is an outreach program of the Pensacola Children’s Choir.
The group performed Christmas songs including “Jesus, Infant Holy”, “Christmas Time Is Here”, and “Angels Among Us.”
For a photo gallery, click here.
Choir members are:Alianah Benson
- Lydia Bondurant
- Nevaeh Cain
- Charleigh Grace Caylor
- Isabella Coy
- Sophia Davis
- Grayson Freeman
- Tripp Odom
- Harper Pace
- Thomas Powell
- Holin Saucer
- Skyla Pace
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
