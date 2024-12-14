Tri-City Children’s Choir Holds Christmas Concert (With Photo Gallery)

The Tri-City Children’s Choir held their annual Christmas Concert Friday night at the First Pentecostal Century Campus.

The choir, under the direction of Holly Driver, is an outreach program of the Pensacola Children’s Choir.

The group performed Christmas songs including “Jesus, Infant Holy”, “Christmas Time Is Here”, and “Angels Among Us.”

Choir members are:Alianah Benson

Lydia Bondurant

Nevaeh Cain

Charleigh Grace Caylor

Isabella Coy

Sophia Davis

Grayson Freeman

Tripp Odom

Harper Pace

Thomas Powell

Holin Saucer

Skyla Pace

