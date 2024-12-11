Three Escambia County Fires Add Red Bulbs To Fire Safety Wreath

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed three more red bulbs in their fire safety wreath to represent residential structure fires that displaced residents.

At 10:42 p.m. on Saturday, the Cantonment, Ensley, Brent, Bellview and Osceola fire stations responded to a residential structure fire in the 10000 block of Bowman Avenue of 10 Mile Road. Firefighters arrived to find a working fire that had extended to the attic of the single-story home. During the primary search of the home, two dogs were rescued by ECFR firefighters; however, one pot-bellied pig was discovered deceased due to the fire. The American Red Cross assisted the displaced occupants. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.

On Saturday, an accidental fire that started on the exterior of a single-story multi-residential home on Mobile Highway displaced occupants.

Also last week, a fifth-wheel camper used as primary residence near Hill Drive in Brent injured one person that was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. The fire cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson.

he “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign. Five-foot wreaths are on display at locations that included 21 county fire stations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential or commercial structure fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential and commercial buildings.

Pictured: A Saturday night fire on Bowman Avenue. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.