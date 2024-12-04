Teen Charged In Shooting At Large Chumuckla Bonfire Gathering

A suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting last Friday at a large gathering in a field near Chumuckla.

Terez Naikeem Toyens, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance on Friday near the 1900 block of Sid Hayes Road in Chumuckla. Deputies arrived at an open field where a large gathering, estimated to include approximately 150 young adults and adolescents, had taken place around a bonfire earlier in the evening.

When deputies arrived, only a few witnesses remained on the scene. Those individuals reported that an argument among a group at the gathering had escalated, culminating in gunfire. A 20-year-old male was struck in the abdomen by one of the shots. Deputies provided immediate care to the victim while awaiting EMS, which transported him to a local hospital for further treatment.

While en route to the scene, a responding deputy’s patrol car was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control, causing a collision with the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Following the crash, three occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot. Through witness interviews, deputies and detectives identified one of the fleeing individuals as Toyens, the alleged shooter.

The victim is expected to fully recover, according to SRSO.