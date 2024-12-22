Tate Cheerleaders Win Top Spots In Gulf Breeze Competition
December 22, 2024
The Tate High School Cheerleaders took several top spots during the Gulf Breeze Fins Up Cheerleader Competition on Saturday.
The teams placed as follows:
VARSITY
- Traditional — 1st place
- Gameday — 1st place
JV
- Traditional — 1st place (in an all VARSITY division)
- Gameday — 1st place
- Overall Traditional Grand Champions
- Best pyramid
FRESHMEN
- Traditional — 1st place
- Gameday — 1st place
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
