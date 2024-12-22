Tate Cheerleaders Win Top Spots In Gulf Breeze Competition

The Tate High School Cheerleaders took several top spots during the Gulf Breeze Fins Up Cheerleader Competition on Saturday.

The teams placed as follows:

VARSITY

Traditional — 1st place

Gameday — 1st place

JV

Traditional — 1st place (in an all VARSITY division)

Gameday — 1st place

Overall Traditional Grand Champions

Best pyramid

FRESHMEN

Traditional — 1st place

Gameday — 1st place

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.