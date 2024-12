Tate Aggies Win Two Over The Atmore Blue Devils

The Tate Aggies won two of the Escambia County High Blue Devils Monday night in Atmore.

The Tate varsity defeated Atmore 86-67, and the JV Aggies beat ECHS 58-25.

For more photos from varsity action, click here.

The Aggies play next at the Escambia Gators, and host Navarre on Friday night to round out the calendar year.

Photos by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.