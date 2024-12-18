Suspect Shot By Escambia Deputies Tuesday Night

A suspect was shot by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle at Aquamarine Avenue and Kentucky Drive.

“The suspect fled, initiating a pursuit that was eventually terminated using a PIT maneuver,” ECSO said in a statement Monday night. “After being stopped, the suspect, armed with a handgun, fired shots toward deputies from within the vehicle and after exiting the vehicle with the handgun. The deputies then returned fire, striking the suspect.”

The suspect was transported to an area hospital. No deputies were injured.

Per protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.