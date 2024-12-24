Sunny Today; Rain Showers (But No Snow) For Christmas Day

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Christmas Day: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.