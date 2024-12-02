Sunny Monday With A High In The Lower 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Areas of frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.