Sunny, High In The Low 50s Tuesday, Low Dropping Into The Upper 20s

December 3, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Showers likely before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

