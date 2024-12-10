Showers And Thunderstorms For Tuesday, Tuesday Night
December 10, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Comments