Showers And Thunderstorms For Tuesday, Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.