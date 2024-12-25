‘Shop With A Cop’ Brings Holiday Cheer to Local Children

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop provided Christmas for over 50 children.

ECSO partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation and Walmart to bring holiday cheer.

ECSO deputies shopped for these kids based on a special list they each submitted. The kids then visited the ECSO special winter wonderland party, where they received all of their gifts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.