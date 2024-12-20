Santa Visits Molino Library (With Photo Gallery)

Children were able to take photos with Santa and share their Christmas wish lists at the Molino Library Thursday evening. From dolls, to monster trucks s to basketballs and footballs, Santa heard a variety of wishes.

What do you want for Christmas?” Santa asked little girl.

“Toys!” she exclaimed.

“That’s a really good thing,” Santa replied. “I make those.”

A one of Santa’s favorite wishes?

“I want a dog bone for my dog,” one little boy said.

