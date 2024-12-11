Santa Visits Century Library, Plans Other Library Stops (With Gallery)

December 11, 2024

Santa stopped at the Century Branch Library Tuesday evening.

After a couple of special stories from Santa, children were able to take photos with Santa and share their Christmas wish lists. From dolls, to trampolines to video games, Santa heard a variety of wishes.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Santa has several other visits planned to other West Florida Public Library locations.

Molino Library

  • Thursday, December 19, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Bellview Library

  • Tuesday, December 17, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Tryon Library

  • Thursday, December 19, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Pensacola Library

  • Wednesday, December 18, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, December 21, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Southwest Library

  • Friday, December 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Westside Library

  • Thursday, December 12, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

