Santa Visits Century Library, Plans Other Library Stops (With Gallery)
December 11, 2024
Santa stopped at the Century Branch Library Tuesday evening.
After a couple of special stories from Santa, children were able to take photos with Santa and share their Christmas wish lists. From dolls, to trampolines to video games, Santa heard a variety of wishes.
Santa has several other visits planned to other West Florida Public Library locations.
Molino Library
- Thursday, December 19, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Bellview Library
- Tuesday, December 17, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Tryon Library
- Thursday, December 19, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Pensacola Library
- Wednesday, December 18, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, December 21, 1:30–2:30 p.m.
Southwest Library
- Friday, December 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Westside Library
- Thursday, December 12, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
