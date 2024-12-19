Santa To Visit The Molino Library This Evening

December 19, 2024

Santa will make a special stop at the Molino Library this evening from 5:30 until 6:30.

Bring a camera (or a phone) for photos with Santa as he listens to those special Christmas wish lists.

There will be special activities for kids as they wait to visit Santa. The Molino Library is located in the Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A in Molino.

For a photo gallery of a recent Santa visit at the Century Library, click here.

Santa has several visits planned to other West Florida Public Library locations.

Molino Library

  • Thursday, December 19, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Pensacola Library

  • Saturday, December 21, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Southwest Library

  • Friday, December 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Pictured: Santa visited with children recently at the Century Library. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

