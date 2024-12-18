Salzman, Andrade Named To Florida House Leadership Positions
December 18, 2024
Two members of the Escambia County legislative delegation have been named to leadership positions by Florida House Speaker Danny Perez. The committee announcements were released Tuesday.
Distract 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman was named chair of the Housing, Agriculture & Tourism Subcommittee.
Salzman was also named to the:
- Commerce Committee
- Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee
- Judiciary Committee
- Rules & Ethics Committee
- Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee
District 2 Rep. Alex Andrade was named chair of the Health Care Budget Subcommittee.
Andrade was also named to the:
- Budget Committee
- Health & Human Services Committee
- Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee
- Joint Legislative Budget Commission
