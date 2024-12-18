Salzman, Andrade Named To Florida House Leadership Positions

Two members of the Escambia County legislative delegation have been named to leadership positions by Florida House Speaker Danny Perez. The committee announcements were released Tuesday.

Distract 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman was named chair of the Housing, Agriculture & Tourism Subcommittee.

Salzman was also named to the:

Commerce Committee

Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee

Judiciary Committee

Rules & Ethics Committee

Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee

District 2 Rep. Alex Andrade was named chair of the Health Care Budget Subcommittee.

Andrade was also named to the: