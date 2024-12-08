Partly Sunny And Nice Sunday; Rain Becoming Likely Into The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.