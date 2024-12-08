Partly Sunny And Nice Sunday; Rain Becoming Likely Into The Week

December 8, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 