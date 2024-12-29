Overnight Storms: House Fire, Power Outages

Overnight storms caused power outages and a house fire in Escambia County.

Molino House Fire

Lightning reportedly sparked a residential structure fire early Sunday morning in Molino.

The fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. in a two-story home in the 3000 block of Crabtree Church Road near Solari Farm Road. The fire was declared under control at about 2:35 a.m.

There was no information immediately available on the extent of damage. There were no injuries reported.

Power Outages

The storms caused power outages in the county. The largest outage was reported by Escambia River Electric Cooperative were 456 customers from Walnut Hill to Barrineau Park lost power about 9 p.m., many of them along Highway 99 and Highway 97. Power was restored by 11 p.m. EREC reported other minor isolated outages.

Florida Power & Light reported mostly isolated outages. Off 9 & 1/2 Mile Road, a live power line fell and sparked a small fire on the ground (pictured above).

Pictured: A live power line down off 9 & 1/2 Mile Road. Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.