OK, So It’s After Christmas. When Is My Next Trash Collection Day?

Both the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority and the Town of Century are picking up trash on a delayed schedule this week due to Christmas.

ECUA

ECUA residential and commercial customers that were due to be collected on Christmas Day will see their garbage and recyclables collected on Thursday, December 26. Thursday’s regular collections will be on Friday, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday. Next week, collections will be back to normal on Monday and Tuesday.

Century

Town of Century residents will see their delayed pick up by Republic Services today, December 26.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.