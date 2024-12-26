OK, So It’s After Christmas. When Is My Next Trash Collection Day?

December 26, 2024

Both the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority and the Town of Century are picking up trash on a delayed schedule this week due to Christmas.

ECUA

ECUA residential and commercial customers that were due to be collected on Christmas Day will see their garbage and recyclables collected on Thursday, December 26. Thursday’s regular collections will be on Friday, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday. Next week, collections will be back to normal on Monday and Tuesday.

Century

Town of Century residents will see their delayed pick up by Republic Services today, December 26.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 