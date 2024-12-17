Eglin Air Force Base Said To Be Source Of Boom, Space X Splashes Down

December 17, 2024

Residents across the area felt or heard a big boom early Tuesday afternoon,

Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said Santa Rosa County was notified by Eglin said the base was the source of the boom. Eglin officials did not specify exactly what caused the boom.

We also know that a SpaceX capsule was set to splashdown “off the coast of Florida” south of Panama City at 12:39 p.m. Local emergency officials were not notified of a potential sonic boom in advance.

NorthEscambia.com was flooded with people saying they heard or felt an explosion that rattled their homes and businesses.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 