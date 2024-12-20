No Serious Injuries In Bratt Rollover Crash

December 20, 2024

There were no serious injuries in a rollover crash Friday morning in Bratt.

The crash happened about 8:25 a.m. at West Highway 4 and North Pine Barren Road, just east of Northview High School.

The adult female driver of a Chevrolet Equinox that overturned into a ditch was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital with minor injuries. The diver of the other vehicle, a Honda sedan, was not injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

