Northview Senior Class To Host ‘Breakfast With Santa’ Monday Evening

The Northview High School Class of 2025 will host a Breakfast with Santa & Friends event on Monday, December 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at David’s Catfish House in Atmore.

Admission is $10 per plate, for a delicious breakfast.

Additional activities available for purchase include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, visits from The Grinch and Cindy Lou, holiday cookie decorating, light-up accessory sales, hot chocolate, cappuccino, fresh popcorn, sweets, treats and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the NHS Senior Grad Bash trip next spring.