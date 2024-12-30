Navy Helicopter Makes Unscheduled Landing In Molino

A Navy helicopter made an unscheduled landing about 2:20 Monday afternoon in Molino.

There were no injuries when the helicopter landed in an open grassy area behind the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97.

There was not obvious damage to the aircraft.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

We’ve reached out to the Navy for more information, but have not heard back.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.